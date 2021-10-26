CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Blu Review – Elvira’s Haunted Hills (Scream Factory)

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRating – 2.5/5. Like most genre fans that were born in the 80s and raised up through the 90s, I’m a huge fan of Elvira. I collected her show on DVD when I was in high school and college and purchased Mistress of the Dark on several formats from VHS to...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Elvira reveals why she sold her haunted house to Brad Pitt

Cassandra Peterson has loved Halloween and horror movies nearly all her life. That seems like a no-brainer since her alter-ego Elvira Mistress of the Dark has celebrated the spooky and scary for four decades. When you consider Elvira’s beginnings as a horror hostess on Public Access TV, that’s quite the accomplishment. All these years later, with horror specials on both Shudder and Netflix, she’s still having a scary good time.
TV SHOWS
horrornews.net

Film Review: The Haunted Hayride (2008)

For a night of fun, four teenagers decide to attend the final midnight Haunted Hayride of the year at a local farm. Little do they know, a masked serial killer is stalking the Halloween Farm, which consists of a Hayride, Haunted House, and a Halloween Store. The killer brutally murders all the hired Halloween actors & farm workers, and takes the final tractor-pulled tram on that final hay ride and begins killing the paying customers. The Killer stalks the four teenagers around the Haunted Hay Ride trail, the corn maze, the Haunted House, and the farm. Who will survive?
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Blu-Ray Review: Ryan Kruger’s ‘Fried Barry’ (2021) Is Not Your Average Alien Film

Although we’ve covered Fried Barry (read festival review – HERE) quite a bit at PopHorror, I just recently watched it for the first time. It was quite an experience and it took me on one crazy, wild, and disturbing ride! This film was written and directed by Ryan Kruger (read our interview – HERE) in his feature directorial debut. It stars Chanelle de Jager (Stroomop) and Gary Green (Escape Room).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassandra Peterson
Person
Mary Scheer
Person
Roger Corman
dailydead.com

October 19th Genre Releases Include DEMONS I & II (4K), OLD (4K / Blu-ray / DVD), YOKAI MONSTERS COLLECTION (Blu-ray)

It’s that time once again, dear readers! We’re back with a brand new slate of home entertainment titles that will be debuting tomorrow. There may not be a ton of films headed home on Tuesday, but there are some killer titles that horror fans undoubtedly are going to want to pick up for their own personal collections. Both Demons and Demons 2 are getting a 4K upgrade from the fine fiends at Synapse, and if you’re looking to upgrade a few other titles as well, both Scream and The Silence of the Lambs are getting the same treatment in honor of their special anniversaries this year.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Review: Sarah Stephenson’s ATTACK OF THE CAT PEOPLE

So much yes. Sarah Stephenson and Black Cat Film Production’s Attack of the Cat People is finally seeing a release date on November 5th 2021. I promoted this indie flick from its crowdfunding days to its post-production updates and then I was graciously provided with a screener. Written and directed by Sarah Stephenson, Attack of the Cat People finds a small excursion who discover a meteorite crash-landed in the middle of nowhere. As they work their way towards a major discovery, they soon find themselves preyed upon by mysterious creatures. Is science worth their lives? Produced by Sarah and Michael Stephenson, this 45 minute movie stars Peter O’Hanlon, Jessica Ham, Emma Critchell, John Gorman, Wayne Bassett and Brad Phillips. Here’s why you should check out this awesome, half a century’s old throwback.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Hills#Actor#Blu Review#Arrow Video#Scream Factory#Carpathian
Variety

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Review: This Time It’s Amish

At the movies, I don’t scare easily, but the “Paranormal Activity” films have usually found a way to get under my skin, at least for a few moments. They’ve been coming out since 2007, and in all that time they’ve turned into their own genre, with its own tropes and shivers (the stories told through a camcorder darkly, the flash-cut ghosts and demons). But the forces behind the series — led by the independent horror mogul Jason Blum, who “Paranormal Activity” first put on the map —must have realized, around the time of “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” (2015), that...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Trick or Treat (Review)

Director – Edward Boase (The Mirror, Blooded) Starring – Craig Kelly (Titanic, Waking the Dead), Dean Lennox Kelly (Jamestown, Being Human), and Frances Barber (Mr. Holmes, Cold Feet) Release Date – 2019. Rating – 3/5. Last year I was searching through Wal-Mart for new releases when I found myself very...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Good Things Devils Do (Review)

Director – Jess Norvisgaard (The Resurrection of Kryst) Starring – Bill Oberst Jr. (3 From Hell, Circus of the Dead), Linnea Quigley (Night of the Demons, Return of the Living Dead), and David Rucker III (Fatal Attraction, Your Worst Nightmare) Release Date – 2020. Rating – 3/5. During my October...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Hollywood Horror Creators on the Best Horror Books to Read This Halloween

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Any horror fan would agree that a deliberate amalgamation of details goes into creating a truly frightening experience for the viewer. From striking imagery to chilling sounds to eerie music, it goes without saying that any horror story can benefit from the features inherent to a visual format. But who and what do the spooky trend setters of today turn to for inspiration, or just...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
horrorsociety.com

Black Mandala Debuts the Trailer for Marcel Walz’s PRETTY BOY

The genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the horror movie Pretty Boy, directed by Marcel Walz (Blood Feast, Blind). According to its director: “Is heavily ‘80s-inspired and a love letter to all our favorite slasher franchises we all grew up with!”. The film had its world premiere on Friday, August 13 at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in South Florida; and the same month it had its European premiere at the prestigious FrightFest (UK).
MOVIES
readjunk.com

Tex Avery Screwball Classics: Volume 3 (Blu-Ray)

Starring: Don Messick, Daws Butler, June Foray, Frank Graham, Tex Ritter. Another batch of Tex Avery directed cartoons are available on Blu-Ray via Warner Archive Collection. Volume 2 had some classics on there, and Volume 3 has some as well – although not as strong as Volume 2 in my opinion.
COMICS
horrorsociety.com

LGBTQ Horror “That Cold Dead Look In Your Eyes”

Following the success of Death Drop Gorgeous, DARK STAR PICTURES have another wildly fun LGBTQ Horror coming up- THAT COLD DEAD LOOK IN YOUR EYES. The newest film from acclaimed director Onur Tukel (Catfight, Summer of Blood), and featuring Nora Arnezeder (Army of the Dead, Upcoming series “The Offer”), THAT COLD DEAD LOOK IN YOUR EYES will release in select theaters 10/29 followed by a national On Demand release 11/9.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Action Thriller CASTLE FALLS its Theaters, On Demand and Digital December 3

STARRING Scott Adkins, Dolph Lundgren, Kevin Wayne, Jim E. Chandler, Luke Hawx, Scott Hunter and Kim DeLonghi. SYNOPSIS: After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, this symbol of the city’s segregated past has been packed with dynamite and is ready to be demolished. No one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid the 3 million dollars in cash he stole from his rivals inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money – a blue collared ex-fighter (Adkins) who finds it while working as part of the demolition crew, a prison guard (Lundgren) willing to do anything to pay for his daughter’s cancer treatment and a ruthless gang who claim to be the rightful owners. The demolition charges are set, everyone clears out and the Castle is set to fall in 90 minutes. The clock is ticking. Who will find the cash and: will they get out alive?
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

October Horrors 2021 – The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House, 2018. Starring Michiel Huisman, Paxton Singleton, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Julian Hilliard, Kate Siegel, McKenna Grace, Victoria Pedretti, Violet McGraw and Timothy Hutton. SYNOPSIS:. After a tragedy caused them to flee from the ominous Hill House as children, the...
TV SERIES
thedigitalbits.com

Bluebeard (1963) (Blu-ray Review)

1963 (September 14, 2021) Embassy Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Despite its English-language title, Claude Chabrol’s 1963 film Bluebeard isn’t an adaptation of the classic French folk tale immortalized by writers like Charles Perrault, but rather a retelling of the true story of serial killer Henri Desire Landru, who preyed on multiple women during World War I. (To be fair, he was nicknamed “The Bluebeard of Gambais,” but the original French title for the film was simply Landru.) It’s the same story immortalized by Charles Chaplin in his controversial 1947 film Monsieur Verdoux, though Chaplin’s version strayed much further from the facts. Bluebeard is still somewhat fictionalized, but it portrays the real individuals and events with a fair amount of accuracy. The similarities were close enough that Landru’s only surviving victim, Fernande Segret, successfully sued the production for failing to obtain her permission to depict her on film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy