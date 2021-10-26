Blu Review – Elvira’s Haunted Hills (Scream Factory)

1963 (September 14, 2021) Embassy Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Despite its English-language title, Claude Chabrol’s 1963 film Bluebeard isn’t an adaptation of the classic French folk tale immortalized by writers like Charles Perrault, but rather a retelling of the true story of serial killer Henri Desire Landru, who preyed on multiple women during World War I. (To be fair, he was nicknamed “The Bluebeard of Gambais,” but the original French title for the film was simply Landru.) It’s the same story immortalized by Charles Chaplin in his controversial 1947 film Monsieur Verdoux, though Chaplin’s version strayed much further from the facts. Bluebeard is still somewhat fictionalized, but it portrays the real individuals and events with a fair amount of accuracy. The similarities were close enough that Landru’s only surviving victim, Fernande Segret, successfully sued the production for failing to obtain her permission to depict her on film.
