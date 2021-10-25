Cats and crime: Sliwa's run for NYC mayor

New York (CNN) — American Airlines has canceled another 250 flights on Monday, continuing a days-long chain reaction of cancellations that started last week. American says it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, or roughly one in every five of its originally scheduled flights. That was on top of the 548 flights it canceled on Saturday and 343 flights on Friday. Overall about 10% of its mainline flights have been canceled over the four-day period. The canceled flights have stranded tens of thousands of passengers.

