CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cats and crime: Sliwa's run for NYC mayor

iosconews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa says if he's...

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

American Airlines cancels 250 more flights

New York (CNN) — American Airlines has canceled another 250 flights on Monday, continuing a days-long chain reaction of cancellations that started last week. American says it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, or roughly one in every five of its originally scheduled flights. That was on top of the 548 flights it canceled on Saturday and 343 flights on Friday. Overall about 10% of its mainline flights have been canceled over the four-day period. The canceled flights have stranded tens of thousands of passengers.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, days after pulling out of the president's overseas trip due to a family emergency. Psaki is vaccinated, and said she is only experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki said in a statement on Sunday that emergency was...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Astros stay alive in World Series with 9-5 win over Braves

The Houston Astros fended off elimination on Sunday night and denied the Atlanta Braves the chance to win the 2021 World Series at their home ballpark. The Astros defeated the Braves in Game 5 of the World Series, 9-5, to force a Game 6 and a return trip to Houston.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa

Comments / 0

Community Policy