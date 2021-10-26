CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Murray bags first win over top 10 opponent in more than a year

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Andy Murray secured his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months on Monday after the former world number one beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 at the Vienna Open. Murray had lost to the...

VIENNA (AP) — Andy Murray earned his first win against a top-10 opponent in 14 months by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open. Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz’s serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win. It was the Brit’s first top-10 win since beating Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Masters in August 2020. The result meant a setback to the 10th-ranked Hurkacz’s chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals. Third-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over against Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.
3-time grand slam champion Andy Murray avenged his double loss to Hubert Hurkacz earlier this season and came from a break down in the third set to beat the Pole 6-4,6-7,(8),6-3 in the first round at Vienna. This is also Murray’s first Top 10 win of the season. Murray, who underwent a hip surgery three years ago has a metal hip and is slowly recovering day-by-day.
Andy Murray defeated a top-10 opponent for the first time in more than two years, topping fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday in the first round of the Erste Bank Open at Vienna, Austria. A two-time past champion in Vienna (2014 and 2016), Murray last...
