Just days after a historic storm soaked the drought-stricken Bay Area, more good weather news is on the way. Two new storm systems are expected to bring rain Monday and next Thursday to much of Northern California. They won’t be nearly as soaking as last weekend’s atmospheric river, which shattered rainfall records across the region and opened the Sierra ski season nearly a month early. But the rain shows that the “storm door” is still open, meteorologists say, a promising trend building on the wet start to this year’s winter rainy season after the last two years of severe drought.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO