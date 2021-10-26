CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty League “probable” 2022 rosters for Washington & Paris Legion revealed

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty League 2022 rosters for the Paris Legion and rumored Washington teams have finally been revealed, with a mix of veteran and young talent shoring up their expected lineups. Back in early September, Cory ‘CCRONEE’ Davis revealed three rumored lineups for the New York Subliners, LA...

dotesports.com

Toronto Ultra adds Hicksy to 2022 Call of Duty League roster

Charlie “Hicksy” Hicks has joined the Toronto Ultra for the 2022 Call of Duty League season, pending league approval, the franchise announced today. During the 2021 Call of Duty Challengers season, Hicksy represented Obtained Esports and Elevate. He qualified for all five Elite seasons and finished third or above in each series. Hicksy won six Call of Duty Challengers tournaments and placed second 11 times throughout the Black Ops Cold War season. Despite his consecutive high placements, he earned a top-six finish in the 2021 Call of Duty Challengers European Finals in August to end his Cold War season.
gamefreaks365.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is a crossover with new characters and horrors that will await gamers when the game releases next month. Activision has unveiled the first look at the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard, a component overseen by Treyarch. Soon after, the studio revealed additional information about what they would provide to surprise fans with the new experience, which will include elements of horror and, of course, a lot of action.
The Game Haus

What Could the Paris Legion be Planning?

Over the years, roster mania has been very crazy. However, this year, it is a little different. Other than the news of a possible merger between OpTic and Dallas and changes of a few teams, there has not been a lot of things that have been happening this off-season. What could the Paris Legion be planning?
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard live times announced

Call of Duty: Vanguard live times have been announced, officially locking in when the upcoming first-person shooter will open its gates. The newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard launch trailer slipped in a brief but important nod to the game's live times right at the end. "When you pre-order digitally, game will be playable [November 4] 9pm PT," it explains.
ComicBook

Nickmercs Reveals Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6's Best SMG

Twitch streamer Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff continues to be one of the most trusted and reliable voices in gaming when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone. The battle royale title, which is in the midst of Season 6 at the moment, is still played almost constantly by Nickmercs, making him someone that knows the game to a very high degree. As such, if you're looking to learn some new strategies to best the competition, Nickmercs always has advice on which loadouts are the best at any given moment.
dotesports.com

All Skin Bundles in Call of Duty The Haunting event

The Haunting event is finally here, bringing the Halloween vibes to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for players to enjoy. While the game may look slightly spookier throughout the event, all eyes will be on the new limited-time game modes and the skin bundles that will be available until Oct. 24.
cogconnected.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Exclusive Content Confirmed

Cross-play in most AAA games has disarmed many arguments in the console wars. It’s made it hard for many who don’t have previous console loyalties to choose a console or PC, excluding of course the Nintendo Switch that’s in a league of its own in terms of hardware and software.
gamepur.com

The first four Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer Operators have been revealed

Call of Duty Vanguard will feature a variety of multiplayer modes, including Zombies. It’s become tradition in recent Call of Duty titles to take play these as specific characters, dubbed Operators. Vanguard is no different, and we’ve just been introduced to its first four Operators. First up is Arthur Kingsley,...
hardcoregamer.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Sends Photographers Back in Time

Sledgehammer Games and Activision today showed off the graphical fidelity of Call of Duty: Vanguard by allowing war photojournalists to take photographs in-game. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s use of the new Infinity Ward engine has been well-known for some time. Built for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), the engine gave the Call of Duty franchise a fresh new look heading into the next-generation of consoles. While Treyarch didn’t have time to implement the engine into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Sledgehammer has had the time to build Call of Duty: Vanguard in it, and take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. We were impressed with what the studio was able to pull off with its lighting, destruction, materials, and effects in our first preview, and it appears that Sledgehammer wants to show it off some more.
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard install size revealed ahead of pre-load kickoff

Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-load times and install sizes are in, and you can start preparing for launch as early as tomorrow, Thursday, October 28. Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-loading will open October 28 at 9pm PT for PS4 and PS5 players in North and South America. PlayStation players in all other parts of the world will get access at midnight local time the same night (which is technically October 29). Pre-loading will also begin at 9pm PT / 12am ET / 5am GMT on Thursday for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S players. PC players, meanwhile, will get pre-load access on Tuesday, November 2 at an unspecified time.
player.one

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 9 Launch Date Revealed

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 - Nightmare will be launching this week. The upcoming season features a lot of Halloween-themed content, including two new maps, new weapons, and new rewards courtesy of the Nightmare Battle Pass. Battle Pass. The Season 9 Nightmare Battle Pass has free and premium tiers....
PlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty: Vanguard File Size and Preload Dates Revealed, Under 90 GB

After teasing yesterday that this year’s Call of Duty’s install size would be “significantly smaller” than previous years, the exact Call of Duty: Vanguard file size has now been confirmed, along with the dates that players can start preloading ahead of its November 5th release. Sledgehammer excitedly told players that...
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Officially Reveals Verdansk Replacement

Earlier today, Activision revealed a roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. The roadmap includes a number of details players can expect to see from the two games over the next few weeks, including the release of the long-awaited replacement for Verdansk. Fans have known for a long time now that Verdansk would be getting dumped, and now we know the new map's name: Caldera. Verdansk has been around since Warzone's release back in March of 2020, and fans that have been there since the beginning might be happy to have a change of scenery.
Gamespot

The State of Call of Duty: Warzone

In less than 2 years, Call of Duty: Warzone has left its impact on the Battle Royale gaming space. After the successful launch, the free-to-play title soared in popularity with fans from all walks of FPS and in mere months, player count rose to the multi-millions. Today, well after the initial hype has come and gone, we’ve seen the good and bad size of Warzone. With plans to eliminate hackers and an all new Vanguard Pacific map on the way, what does the future of Warzone look like?
dotesports.com

Atlanta Reign reveals 2022 Overwatch League roster

Most teams in the Overwatch League are revealing their 2022 rosters piece by piece, waiting for deals to be completed or trades to go through. Befitting the Atlanta Reign’s aggressive style, the team has simply given its roster to the fans in one fell swoop. Atlanta announced its 2022 roster...
dbltap.com

League of Legends 2022 Roster Changes Tracker

The League of Legends free agency tracker is here for the 2021-22 offseason. In recent years, the LCS, LEC, LPL, and LCK have been electric when it comes to making money moves and it appears this fall will be no different. Although things don't officially get started until Nov. 15 — the date in which plenty of League contracts will expire and players signed through the 2021 season will be able to sign new deals — teams have already long at work re-signing, releasing or pushing to land some new faces in their rosters. Here is a list of every League of Legends roster report/transaction making some rift-shaking rumblings during the offseason so far:
