The Fluvanna cheerleaders gave it their all on Oct. 8 and 9 as they won the Jefferson District Cheer Competition and received First Place at the Deep Run Invitational. “I would say this year’s team gets along and works very well together. We all motivate each other so much and had the same goal to win states this year,” said sophomore and team member Kelsey Randolph.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO