We have had some crisp, cool days now that fall is in full swing. That means that the leaves are beginning to change, making this the perfect time for family photos. Here in the midwest, we are fortunate enough to get to experience all four season and if you and your family like to have fall photos taken, now is definitely the time. The leaves are starting to shift colors from green to shades of yellow, orange and red.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO