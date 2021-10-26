CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Murray bags first win over top 10 opponent in more than a year

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Andy Murray secured his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months on Monday after the former world number one beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 at the Vienna Open. Murray had lost to the...

Person
Andy Murray
