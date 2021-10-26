Tennis-Murray bags first win over top 10 opponent in more than a year

VIENNA (AP) — Andy Murray earned his first win against a top-10 opponent in 14 months by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open. Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz’s serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win. It was the Brit’s first top-10 win since beating Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Masters in August 2020. The result meant a setback to the 10th-ranked Hurkacz’s chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals. Third-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over against Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO