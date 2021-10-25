'Squid Game' twists childhood games into life or death

Tune in every week for a new review for what is trending on your services. Just in time for Halloween, Netflix recently released its terrifyingly gory depiction of schoolyard playtime, "Squid Game," to an audience of 111 million viewers, making it the biggest series ever for the company. The show features the classic premise of desperate people risking life and limb to have the opportunity to win an enormous amount of money at the end of the series. United in a common state of financial ruin, the 456 players compete against each other in a deadly spin on childhood favorite games testing the limits of personal endurance and human decency. However, this dramatic storyline and commentary on the human condition is so poorly packaged that the message fails to resonate with the audience.
