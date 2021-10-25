CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' twists childhood games into life or death

By Jason Ryer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout our childhood we have been taught that playing games helps develop you socially and mentally. “Squid Game,” streaming on Netflix, puts this to the test by asking the question what you would do for money if you really needed it. Would you compete in these games of your childhood again...

Elite Daily

You Can Play Red Light, Green Light At This Real-Life Squid Game Competition

By now, you may be one of the millions of people who have marathon-watched Netflix’s number one series Squid Game. If you finished the South Korean drama confident that you could survive each one of the children's games involved, now is your chance to prove it. There is a Squid Game immersive experience coming to cities like New York City and Chicago next year that you can register for right now.
theallstate.org

Is ‘Squid Game’ worth the hype?

Lately almost everyone has been going crazy over “Squid Game,” a fictional Korean drama that has been on the rise. In a way: absolutely. If you like tension, gore and thinking deeply about society, this is the show for you. In my opinion, it’s too much for my eyes due to its brutal deaths.
Tom's Hardware

Pimoroni Pico LiPo Brings 3D-Printed Squid Game Doll to Life

Halloween decor seems to get more intense every year for makers. Hel Gibbons' latest project demonstrates this annual phenomenon with a huge, eerie 3D-printed doll modelled on the "Red Light, Green Light" game from the popular Netflix series Squid Game. Not only is this project beautifully crafted from scratch, but it also features our favorite Raspberry Pi microcontroller, the RP2040.
reflector-online.com

Streaming Now: "Squid Game"

Tune in every week for a new review for what is trending on your services. Just in time for Halloween, Netflix recently released its terrifyingly gory depiction of schoolyard playtime, "Squid Game," to an audience of 111 million viewers, making it the biggest series ever for the company. The show features the classic premise of desperate people risking life and limb to have the opportunity to win an enormous amount of money at the end of the series. United in a common state of financial ruin, the 456 players compete against each other in a deadly spin on childhood favorite games testing the limits of personal endurance and human decency. However, this dramatic storyline and commentary on the human condition is so poorly packaged that the message fails to resonate with the audience.
vrscout.com

‘Squid Game’ Snapchat Lenses Bring The Terrifying Show To Life In AR

Step into the role of the mysterious Front Man or a masked guard with these killer face filters. Netflix’s latest global sensation, Squid Game, is shaping up to be the platform’s biggest series launch in history. Since its release this past September, the show has generated an insane amount of buzz thanks in large part to its unique plot and painfully relatable characters. Now, thanks to the power of AR, you can play the role of several characters from the show.
Twinfinite

Ranking the Squid Game Games by How Survivable They’d Be

Netflix’s Squid Game is all the talk of the town right now. The show sees 456 contestants who are deeply in debt partake in a series of games in order to win a staggering 45.6 billion Won prize pool (the equivalent of $38.6 million) for the lone winner. Of course, the games have a slightly sinister twist to the ones kids would play in parks and playgrounds, and your chances of survival are… well… pretty bleak. So just how survivable are the games in Squid Game? We’ve ranked them from most to least survivable down below.
neiuindependent.org

Squid Game Review

“Squid Game,” is a South Korean mini-series about a group of people who, with a huge amount of debt, participate in a series of games in order to win the jackpot. Of course, there is a huge price to pay in order to win the prize. The show starts by...
everythinglubbock.com

Trends and Friends takes on Squid Games

LUBBOCK, Texas– On today’s Trending Tuesday segment Olivia and Jacob took on one of the many popular games in the new hit Netflix series Squid Games! The object of this game was to cut the shape out of the cookie without breaking it!
The Independent

Squid Game’s Player 001 reveals how the Netflix show changed his life: ‘Being famous is tough, too’

Squid Game actor Yeong-su Oh, who rose to fame as Player 001, has spoken about how the hit Netflix show changed his life.During an appearance on the South Korean TV show How Do I Play, the 77-year-old actor said he feels as though he’s “floating on air” after the success of the dystopian thriller series. “It makes me think, ‘I need to calm down, organise my thoughts, and hold myself back right now’,” he said.Yeong-su also revealed that his daughter has been helping him manage calls and messages as he doesn’t have a manager. “So many people have been...
libertywingspan.com

TV Talk With Teachers: Squid Game

On this week’s episode of TV Talk With Teachers, Wingspans Emily Thomas invites Chris Ham to discuss Squid Game. Emily Thomas is a junior and this will be her second year in the program. Emily contributes news stories and opinion pieces to the site and has always...
Decider

‘Squid Game’ Episode 9 Recap: Game Over

“When we were kids, we would play just like this, and our moms would call us in for dinner. But no one calls us anymore.”. If I’m being honest, there’s a lot about the season finale of Squid Game that’s below the show’s average. I didn’t much care for the final showdown in the rain, an action-movie cliché right down to the overhead shot of the survivor cradling his dead friend in his arms while screaming in grief. And I could do without the “We have to go back”-style return to the scene of the crime promised by the final shot, of Gi-hun walking away from the plane he was about to board to visit his daughter in favor of trying to take the game masters down. Even the revelation of the game’s creator felt a little easy, the manner of his death at just the right moment too forced.
vitruvianpost.com

Netflix’s Squid Game: Is this a Game or Real Life

The critically acclaimed show, Squid Game hasn’t even been out for a month and it is the most watched Netflix series in dozens of countries. According to Frank Pallotta, a CNN reporter, “The series is No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 lists in 94 countries around the world. It’s the platform’s first-ever Korean series to reach No. 1 in the United States.”
