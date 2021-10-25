'Squid Game' twists childhood games into life or death

“When we were kids, we would play just like this, and our moms would call us in for dinner. But no one calls us anymore.”. If I’m being honest, there’s a lot about the season finale of Squid Game that’s below the show’s average. I didn’t much care for the final showdown in the rain, an action-movie cliché right down to the overhead shot of the survivor cradling his dead friend in his arms while screaming in grief. And I could do without the “We have to go back”-style return to the scene of the crime promised by the final shot, of Gi-hun walking away from the plane he was about to board to visit his daughter in favor of trying to take the game masters down. Even the revelation of the game’s creator felt a little easy, the manner of his death at just the right moment too forced.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO