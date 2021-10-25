Area roundup (10/25): Carson road races running this weekend

In our house, there is almost always one or more radios squawking at any given time. It is often the first sound I hear in the morning: the shower running in the bathroom accompanied by National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition.” It is possible to move from floor to floor, or east to west in our house, and never fall out of earshot of a radio. If my wife’s preference is NPR, mine is 98.7-FM, a local sports-talk station that broadcasts both Twin Cities and Wisconsin on-air talent (I’m particularly fond of Dan Cole’s “The Common Man” program from noon to 3 p.m.). Sports talk radio isn’t usually especially erudite, but that is part of the attraction. It’s a harmless distraction from the seriousness of this world.

