Area roundup (10/25): Carson road races running this weekend

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 53rd running of the Carson 5-and-10 road races – longest running in this part of the state – comes off Saturday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp in Carson Park. There will also be a kids race at 10:30...

www.leadertelegram.com

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
South Philly Review

High School Sports Roundup 10/25

The Academy at Palumbo High School football team rallied for a 38-26 victory over Vaux Big Picture High School on Thursday night at the South Philly Super Site. The Griffins trailed 12-8 at halftime before honoring their seniors during the break. Palumbo came out of the locker room and outscored the Cougars, 30-14, over the next 24 minutes. The Griffins have now won three straight games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Leader-Telegram

Prep volleyball: River Falls holds off Chippewa Falls in 5 sets to return to state

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls volleyball team pushed its rival to the limit, but it wasn't quite enough to earn its first trip to the state tournament. The Cardinals fell to River Falls in five sets in the Division 1 sectional finals on Saturday, seeing a landmark season come to an end one game shy of state. The Wildcats outlasted Chippewa Falls 15-12 in the decisive set.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/25-10/26)

DEVILS LAKE – The last stretch is finally here. As each volleyball team prepares for one final push before the regional and state tournaments, every player will look to solidify their style of play in preparation for the postseason. Here is how each team fared over their most recent volleyball stretch.
Leader-Telegram

Prep scoreboard (10/29)

D: Brody Hartig 6 run (Tyler Tisch kick), 0:43. D: Max Weisbrod 66 pass from Mason Keyes (Tisch kick), 8:24. D: Hartig 9 run (Cale Drinka pass from Tyler Ebel), 2:24. M: Nick Haviland 10 run (Treysen Witt kick), 8:41. M: Haviland 3 run (Witt kick), 4:58. Fourth Quarter. D:...
HIGH SCHOOL
FOX8 News

Highlights from Week 11 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford Surry Central vs. East Surry […]
FOOTBALL
Leader-Telegram

Prep football: Rice Lake stellar after half to best Onalaska

RICE LAKE — After cleaning up a few early mistakes, it was all Warriors. The Rice Lake football team scored 34 unanswered points to pull away for 42-7 victory against Onalaska in a Division 3 Level 2 playoff game in Rice Lake on Friday night. The third-seeded Warriors got three...
RICE LAKE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Kann wins Carson road race in tuneup for half-marathon

Brent Kann used the race as a tuneup for next week. Of course, Kann’s tuneup is faster than most runners full throttle. The 35-year-old former UW-Eau Claire All-American breezed around Half Moon Lake to win the 53rd renewal of the Carson 5 and 10 road race under sunny skies Saturday morning at Carson Park.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

SAWDUST STORIES: Relishing radio season

In our house, there is almost always one or more radios squawking at any given time. It is often the first sound I hear in the morning: the shower running in the bathroom accompanied by National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition.” It is possible to move from floor to floor, or east to west in our house, and never fall out of earshot of a radio. If my wife’s preference is NPR, mine is 98.7-FM, a local sports-talk station that broadcasts both Twin Cities and Wisconsin on-air talent (I’m particularly fond of Dan Cole’s “The Common Man” program from noon to 3 p.m.). Sports talk radio isn’t usually especially erudite, but that is part of the attraction. It’s a harmless distraction from the seriousness of this world.
NFL
Leader-Telegram

Prep boys soccer: Rice Lake punches ticket to state after shutout win over Mosinee

RICE LAKE — The first 20 minutes are key for the Rice Lake boys soccer team. With that mindset as the focus, the Warriors capitalized on a pair of scoring chances on free kicks minutes apart just past the 20-minute mark on their way to earning a 4-0 victory over Mosinee in a Division 3 sectional final on Saturday night. The victory punch their ticket to the state tournament.
RICE LAKE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Prep volleyball: McDonell bests Mercer to return to state tournament

CLEAR LAKE — Kait Ortmann didn't see her thundering kill that secured a state tournament berth for her McDonell Macks. But she sure felt it. "I think I blacked out for a second," Ortmann said. "I swung and I saw that it was going in and just immediately closed my eyes. I felt everybody come around me and I was like, 'Oh my God, we just did it.'"
CLEAR LAKE, WI

