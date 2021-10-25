Westchester County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals to Hold Annual National Philanthropy Day Conference on November 15
Virtual Conference to Focus on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access. The Westchester County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) will be holding their annual National Philanthropy Day Conference virtually on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. via Livestream. National Philanthropy Day, celebrated nationally...www.theinsidepress.com
Comments / 0