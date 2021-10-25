CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PGA Tour Money Race: Hideki Matsuyama Takes Early Lead

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
 5 days ago
Hideki Matsuyama poses with the trophy after winning the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino CC on Oct 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour 2022 is only five events old but it’s never too early to start looking at the money race.

Generally in the wrap-around portion you get a bunch of upstarts and veterans racking up some much needed cash (er… points), but thus far the winners have been top-ranked players, with four of the five ranked inside the top 30 BEFORE their victory.

Superstars Hideki Matsuyama (ZOZO) and Rory McIlroy (CJ Cup) took home the two top prizes, and hold down the Nos. 1 and 2 spots on the money list, respectively.

Sanderson Farms winner Sam Burns was third followed by Shriners champ Sungjae Im.

Collin Morikawa holds down the fifth position, ahead of Fortinet winner Max Homa. The reigning British Open champ finished runner-up at the CJ Cup, which paid over $1 million, and then followed it up with a T7 in Japan, good for another $250k.

Cameron Tringale has entered all five of the fall events and has earned a check in each of them. His $1,138,516 earnings thus far – good for 7th place – is highlighted by a runner-up in Japan ($875k) and T11 at the Sanderson Farms ($162k).

Brendan Steele, who always seems to rack up money in the fall, is next with $987,133. Steele has made three of four cuts with a runner-up last week responsible for most of his $987,133 deposits.

Finally, rounding out the top 10 is Matthew Wolff, who’s made just two starts but finished T17 (Sanderson) and T2 (Shriners), good for $849,683.

2022 PGA Tour Money List

Thru 10/25/2021 – ZOZO Championship

golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama THRILLS Japanese fans to lead ZOZO Championship on day two

Hideki Matsuyama leads the way at the halfway stage of the ZOZO Championship, carding a 68 on day two to lead by a shot from Cameron Tringale. Matsuyama finished second in the inaugural playing of the tournament in 2019, three shots behind Tiger Woods, so he is back with a vengeance in Japan this week.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama secures SEVENTH PGA Tour victory at ZOZO Championship

Hideki Matsuyama eagled the 72nd hole at Narashino Country Club to win the ZOZO Championship by five shots. In front of his home crowd in Japan, the Masters champion secured the seventh victory of his PGA Tour career and his second win in 2021. Cameron Tringale, who took the lead...
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

DraftKings Preview: Home game for Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. A typical three-week stint in Asia has been reduced to just one...
HOBBIES
FanSided

Hideki Matsuyama Off to Hot Start in Japan

Hideki Matsuyama fired an opening round bogey-free 6-under 64 on Thursday at the ZOZO Championship, putting himself in contention to win right out of the gate. Though he trails fellow countryman Hiroshi Iwata by one shot, statisticians and oddsmakers alike have marked Matsuyama as the man to beat over the weekend.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cj Cup#The Pga Tour 2022#Nos#British#T11#Shriners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five Zozo Championship stories you missed overnight: Hideki Matsuyama takes the lead; big names fizzle

The PGA Tour is in Hideki Matsuyama’s territory this week as the Zozo Championship – which was played at Sherwood Country Club in Lake Sherwood, California, in 2020 for one year only as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – returned to Japan. It only seems right that after two rounds, Matsuyama, the reigning Masters champ, has a one-shot lead.
GOLF
kion546.com

Masters champion Matsuyama takes 2nd-round lead at Zozo

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course. He has a two-round total of 8-under 132. Temperatures dropped to as low as 12 degrees Celsius (53 Fahrenheit) late in the second round. Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and was tied for third with Brendale Steele (68).
GOLF
Las Vegas Herald

Jet-lagged Hideki Matsuyama seeking form in front of Japanese fans

Returning to his native Japan for competitive golf for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in August, Hideki Matsuyama provided an honest assessment of his recent form Wednesday ahead of the Zozo Championship. "I have jet lag a bit and, to be honest, my game is not in a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Golf Weekly

ZOZO Championship: Hiroshi Iwata Leads After Day One

Hiroshi Iwata opened with an 7-under 63 to secure a one-shot lead after day one of the ZOZO Championship. The 40-year-old Japanese native finished his first day at Narashino Country Club with six birdies and one eagle against just a single bogey en route to the day’s low round. Afterwards,...
GOLF
chatsports.com

Hideki Matsuyama not pleased with Zozo performance, but fans pushed him to win

Despite Hideki Matsuyama carding two eagles en route to winning the Zozo Championship by five shots as the hometown hero, he wasn't satisfied with his overall performance, but the crowd gave him the push he needed. After Matsuyama won the Masters in April, he rated his performance a 10 out...
GOLF
newschain

Hideki Matsuyama triumphs on home soil to take ZOZO Championship title

Home favourite Hideki Matsuyama won the ZOZO Championship in Chiba by five shots after carding a final-round 65. Masters winner Matsuyama held a one-shot overnight lead from American Brendan Steele and sealed victory in style with an eagle at the last. Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese to win a...
GOLF
Golf.com

Hideki Matsuyama claims first Tour victory on home soil in Japan with five-shot win at Zozo

It looked like it would be a tightly contested tournament down the stretch at the Zozo Championship, with home-country favorite Hideki Matsuyama clinging to a slim lead over Americans Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele, but then, Matsuyama kicked into overdrive, carding a total of three birdies on the back nine and a punctuating eagle on the final hole to win his seventh career Tour title — and first-ever Tour victory on home soil in Japan — by a whopping five shots.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

WITB: Hideki Matsuyama Scores ZOZO Championship Win Playing Srixon

On Sunday at Narashino Country Club, Hideki Matsuyama produced a final-round 65 to claim a five-shot victory at the 2021 ZOZO Championship. Matsuyama’s final day at the famous Japanese track included two bogeys against three birdies and two eagles en route to a four-day total of 15-under par, five clear of runners-up Brendan Steele (66) and Cameron Tringale (69).
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

2021 ZOZO Championship: Money, Points Earned By Every Player

Hideki Matsuyama produced a final-round 65 to claim a five-shot victory over Brendan Steele (66) and Cameron Tringale (69) at the 2021 ZOZO Championship. For his seventh career PGA Tour win, Matsuyama earned $1,791,000 and 500 FedExCup points, which moves him to No. 1 on both the tour’s points and money lists.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Winner’s Circle: Sam Burns Claims Second PGA Title at Sanderson Farms

Sam Burns shot a final-round 3-under 67 to claim a one-shot victory over Nick Watney and Cameron Young at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 25-year old Louisiana native finished his final day at the Country Club of Jackson (MS) with two bogeys against seven birdies, highlighted by a hat trick on Nos. 13-15, to reach 22-under par.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Sungjae Im Wins The Shriners Children’s Open

Taking charge of a tournament as thoroughly as a golfer can, Sungjae Im shot a 9-under 62 in the final round of the Las Vegas-hosted Shriners Children’s Open, to reach 24-under and win by four strokes over Matthew Wolff. It was the second career victory for the 23-year-old from South...
GOLF
