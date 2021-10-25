2022 PGA Tour Money Race: Hideki Matsuyama Takes Early Lead

Hideki Matsuyama poses with the trophy after winning the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino CC on Oct 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour 2022 is only five events old but it’s never too early to start looking at the money race.

Generally in the wrap-around portion you get a bunch of upstarts and veterans racking up some much needed cash (er… points), but thus far the winners have been top-ranked players, with four of the five ranked inside the top 30 BEFORE their victory.

Superstars Hideki Matsuyama (ZOZO) and Rory McIlroy (CJ Cup) took home the two top prizes, and hold down the Nos. 1 and 2 spots on the money list, respectively.

Sanderson Farms winner Sam Burns was third followed by Shriners champ Sungjae Im.

Collin Morikawa holds down the fifth position, ahead of Fortinet winner Max Homa. The reigning British Open champ finished runner-up at the CJ Cup, which paid over $1 million, and then followed it up with a T7 in Japan, good for another $250k.

Cameron Tringale has entered all five of the fall events and has earned a check in each of them. His $1,138,516 earnings thus far – good for 7th place – is highlighted by a runner-up in Japan ($875k) and T11 at the Sanderson Farms ($162k).

Brendan Steele, who always seems to rack up money in the fall, is next with $987,133. Steele has made three of four cuts with a runner-up last week responsible for most of his $987,133 deposits.

Finally, rounding out the top 10 is Matthew Wolff, who’s made just two starts but finished T17 (Sanderson) and T2 (Shriners), good for $849,683.

2022 PGA Tour Money List

Thru 10/25/2021 – ZOZO Championship