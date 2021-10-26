CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

UN: Iran executes people at `alarming rate’ — 250 in 2020

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. human rights investigator says Iran executed over 250 people, including at least four child offenders, in 2020 and so far...

independent investigator, Javaid RehmanUnited Nations. UN independent investigator, Javaid Rehman, said Monday to the UN General Assembly’s Human Rights Committee that Iran continues to implement the death penalty “at an alarming rate.” Noting, “the absence of official statistics and lack of transparency around executions means that this practice escapes scrutiny resulting in serious abuses preventing accountability.”
