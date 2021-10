The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers opened up with fire and intensity to start the game but it was the Lady Colonels of Christian County that ended the night with that fire. Hoptown opened both the first and second sets with early leads. However, County managed to pull out one of the two and pulled away late for a 3-1 win over the Lady Tigers in the Eighth District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO