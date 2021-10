The temperature in Minneapolis sat in the mid-forties during the game, but even the Minnesotans out and about on this Monday night were warmer than the ice-cold Timberwolves. Karl Anthony-Towns and company shot a putrid 25.6% (11-46) from the field in the first half, a percentage that would climb to just 34.4% (31-90) as the Pelicans snuck out of the Twin City with their first victory of the season, a 107-98 dazzler.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO