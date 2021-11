Samsung is launching the Galaxy S22 soon, and there has already been a slew of leaks and reports about what to expect. From what we gather, the Galaxy S22 is going to be an evolution of the S21, rather than a revolutionary change, much like the S21 was an evolution from the S20. This means the design language will generally stay the same, but the company will work on smoothing out flaws and build on the solid foundation it has already laid.

