CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Office working to find hoax caller responsible for false report of deadly shooting

By Leanne Fuller
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA0wq_0ccbxqKr00

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after someone called in a false report of a deadly shooting.

Paducah 911 Dispatch received the hoax call around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he'd shot and killed one person at a home in the 8900 block of Old Mayfield Road and claimed he was going to kill another person there, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies went to the home, and found that it was abandoned. The sheriff's office says the false report was a "swatting" incident intending to provoke an emergency response from law enforcement.

Swatting is term for prank or hoax calls intending to draw a large law enforcement presence to a specific address. It is often used to refer to a form of harassment in which the caller targets a specific individual or organization. In 2017, one such hoax call led to the death of a 28-year-old man. In that case, police responded to a call claiming a man had killed his own father and was holding other members of his family hostage inside a Wichita, Kansas, home. The man who lived in the home, who had committed no crime and had no knowledge of the call, was killed by police after he opened the door to find out what was happening outside.

In January of this year, a Wisconsin teen was charged with terroristic threatening after investigators say he called in a false report of a shooting and a bomb threat at Murray High School. Investigators said the suspect in that case, Kya Nelson of Racine, Wisconsin, was also suspected in swatting incidents in Los Angeles. The first false report resulted in a lockdown at the school. The second led to an evacuation of the school, followed by a week of virtual learning.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says swatting calls can be very dangerous, even when they don't result in death or injury — diverting law enforcement from other areas where they may be needed. The calls can also create a "volatile situation" at the location targeted by the hoaxer, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says deputies and detectives are working to find out who made the call, and will pursue criminal charges against the person responsible.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Mccracken County, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hoax#Police#Paducah 911 Dispatch#Murray High School
CNN

CNN

707K+
Followers
109K+
Post
573M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy