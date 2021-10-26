USC Gains and Loses Commitments on Monday

The USC Trojans lost and gained high school commitments on Monday, following a 31-16 loss to Notre Dame.

Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian running back Johnny Thompson Jr. is the first player in the 2023 cycle to commit to USC and the second player to commit since Clay Helton was fired. He announced his verbal commitment on Monday.

Thompson Jr. was offered by USC two weeks ago. The Trojans were his first Division I offer.

Following Thompson's commitment, 2022 Katy [TX] linebacker Ty Kana announced his de-commitment from the program. Kana took to social media to announce the news, citing the 'recent coaching changes' as the reason for re-opening his recruitment.

Kana committed to USC on February 20, 2021 and visited campus in June. He currently boasts offers from Baylor, Colorado, Kansas and Georgia Tech. The Texas native is the No. 54 ranked linebacker nationally and No. 71 overall player in the Lone Star state according to 247Sports.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube