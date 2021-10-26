CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brendan Fraser Cast As Villain In Upcoming Batgirl Movie

By Brandon Toh
geekculture.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Fraser (The Mummy, George of the Jungle) is starring as a villain in HBO Max/DC’s upcoming Batgirl movie, with Leslie Grace (In the Heights) taking on the role of the titular hero. This...

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ana De Armas In Talks To Lead ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’; Movie Spearheads Bumper AFM Slate For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s one that’s sure to heat up the impending AFM. Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is in talks to take the lead role in anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin. As we previously revealed, Len Wiseman (Underworld) is aboard to direct the action-thriller, whose script comes from Shay Hatten, known for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and John...
MOVIES
103GBF

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Leslie Grace
film-book.com

BATGIRL (2022): Brendan Fraser Joins Cast Of Forthcoming HBO Max Superhero Film

Brendan Fraser Continues Winning Streak With New Role. Brendan Fraser was just cast in the upcoming superhero movie, Batgirl, which will be premiering on HBO Max. It’s great to see a success story such as the one Brendan Fraser has just accomplished. After a great early career full of box-office hits, Fraser’s roles had lessened considerably for a while due to a couple of complex, various reasons. However, now, he has been cast as the villain in Batgirl and his fans couldn’t be more excited to see him working in mainstream projects again. Fraser has been cast in some other recent projects as well making him one of the most prolific comeback stories of recent years.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Two More Sinister Six Villains Are Set To Return In Spider-Man: No Way Home

It looks like two more Sinister Six villains are confirmed to return for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. An article printed by Empire Magazine confirmed that actors Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church will be a part of No Way Home‘s ensemble cast. Ifans previously played Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard opposite Andrew Garfield in Amazing Spider-Man. Thomas Haden Church, on the other hand, played Flint Marko/Sandman opposite Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 3.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Dune Hits HBO GO From 4 November, Part Two Greenlit For 2023

Dune is moving to the smaller screens. From 4 November 2021, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s popular sci-fi novel of the same name will start streaming on HBO GO. Set thousands of years in the future, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of beloved, embattled ruler Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and powerful warrior priestess Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), will be given the ultimate test: to conquer his fear when fate – and powerful unseen forces – pull him inexorably to the sands of the remote planet Arrakis.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villains#Hbo Max Dc#Firefly
geekculture.co

Geek Interview: Eternals Star Don Lee Switches Trains From Busan To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don Lee or rather Ma Dong-seok, is no stranger to fans of Korean films – the actor has been in numerous famous K-films like Unstoppable, and The Outlaws and of course is best known for his role in the horror classic Train to Busan. And while the 50-year-old is finally making his Hollywood debut as immortal hero Gilgamesh in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, it’s actually not the first time Tinseltown has come knocking.
MOVIES
SPY

Should You Read the Dune Sequels After Watching the Movie? No, Please Don’t

Please note that this post contains spoilers for the Dune franchise. After many delays, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune finally arrived in theaters and on HBO Max this October. Even though no sequel had been greenlit at the time of the movie’s release, the adaptation was still labeled as “Part 1” by the director. Fans of the Dune novel soon realized that the movie only covers the first act of the novel, and many critics also noted that the movie was extremely anticlimactic. Despite what the marketing would have you believe, stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya say all of three words to each other...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Dominates ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Antlers’ in Second Weekend

Halloween is proving unfruitful for a pair of new horror movies, as “Dune” repeats its top performance at the domestic box office this weekend. Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” and Scott Cooper’s “Antlers” both had muted debuts, leaving the No. 1 spot open for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s fabled sci-fi novel. After a busy October, the box office is ending the month on a quiet note. After all, this marks the first Halloween weekend since COVID-19 restrictions have dramatically eased in North America, meaning that many people are likely taking this opportunity to trick-or-treat or hold holiday parties...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Next Movie (Exclusive)

Prolific multihyphenate Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actress Fiona Shaw have closed deals to join the ensemble cast of John Krasinski‘s upcoming untitled fantasy-comedy for Paramount. Krasinski is writing and directing the high-profile title in addition to starring opposite Ryan Reynolds, as previously announced. The pic is set to open Nov. 17, 2023, the beginning of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, and will begin shooting in summer 2022. Plot details are being kept under tight wraps, but the story is based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Waller-Bridge is the Emmy-winning creator of the hit British series Fleabag...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ice Cube Exits Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment. WME, his agency, declined to comment. Oh Hell No is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Black, who both did not offer a comment. Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June. The Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Darren Barnet Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Barnet has signed with Paradigm. The Japanese American actor is currently making a splash on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever in the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, love interest of the show’s lead Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). The show was renewed for a third season in August. Barnet will next star in the upcoming romantic comedy from the streamer, Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Shum Jr. releasing Nov. 5. Additionally at Netflix, he will lend his voice to the upcoming Netflix series Blue Eyed Samurai alongside George Takei, Brenda Song, and Randall Park. He recently wrapped production on the independent thriller Apophenia, in which he stars and produces. The feature is currently in post-production. Other credits include an arc in the final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of Shield, and his role in the hit NBC series This Is Us, as the younger version of Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson. He continues to be represented by 111 Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon Join Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series

Allen Maldonado (Sneakerheads, The Last OG) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game franchise alum Earl Baylon have joined the voice cast of Netflix and Legendary’s Tomb Raider anime series. It is based on the Square Enix action-adventure video game that has spawned comic books and three feature films, with a fourth on the way. Maldonado and Baylon join previously announced Hayley Atwell, who voices iconic adventurer Lara Croft. The announcement comes as part of Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos-Montréal Tomb Raider 25th anniversary celebration today. The series will pick up after the video game reboot trilogy and follow...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy