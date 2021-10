USC's 2021 college football season is basically a lost year for a lot of reasons. The biggest one being that the Trojans are currently relying on an interim head coach who has never even been a coordinator before, Donte Williams. A cornerback as a player and a defensive back coach by profession, Williams is very much out of his depth right now, which signals exactly how much trust USC athletic director Mike Bohn has in coordinators Graham Harrell or Todd Orlando at this stage in their careers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO