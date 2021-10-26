7 Framingham Students Receive Independent Association of Framingham State Alumni Scholarships

Occupation: Current/2nd career: Realtor® Prior career/25 years: Providing support to executives of large local corporations. Why should voters elect you for District 5 City Councilor: I love Framingham, and as a lifelong, multi-generational resident who has owned my home in District 5 for 24 years, I feel it is my duty to advocate for our residents and give back via local participation. I am prepared for the role of City Councilor, having watched most City Council meetings since inception as a city as well as attending and participating in Zoning Board and Planning Board meetings for decades and having a knowledgeable and historic perspective.
