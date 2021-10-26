7 Framingham Students Receive Independent Association of Framingham State Alumni Scholarships

FRAMINGHAM – As a small business owner in Framingham and a resident of District 3, I have had the pleasure to get to know Mary Kate Feeney. She is an active member of the Framingham Business Association and understands the needs of our business community. She is ready to roll up her sleeves and work towards a Framingham that supports local small businesses in every part of the city. She knows that a vibrant economy means more support for our public schools, our parks and recreation, and city services.

