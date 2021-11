Chelsea will try to maintain its position at the top of the EPL table despite significant short-term injuries when it hosts Norwich City on Saturday in an English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. The Blues (6-1-1) will be without top strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who both suffered minor injuries in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Malmo in the Champions League. Chelsea's only league blemishes this season are a 1-1 draw with Liverpool and a 1-0 loss to league champion Manchester City. Chelsea is 13-4-0 in its last 17 matches with Norwich in all competitions, and the Canaries (0-2-6) are dead last in the Premier League standings.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO