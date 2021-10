MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's tennis program makes the trip down to San Diego this weekend for the ITA Southwest Regional Championships, running Thursday through Monday, October 21-25. All eight Waves will participate in the regional. The event will feature both singles and doubles. Consolation draws and extra matches will be played for those who do not advance through the main draw. Singles and doubles champions, along with runners-up in the singles draw, will qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego from November 4-7.

