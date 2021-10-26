CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Smiling with my eyes

By Zafirah Rahman
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time I pass a Walgreens or CVS, I remember how I used to pace down the candy aisle while my dad chose photos to print out of all our family pictures saved on a chunky, silver 2010 digital camera. It was a monthly occurrence because of the hundreds...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Decorating nightmares and smiles

SOUTH SHORE It would be safe to say that local woman Heather McDowell enjoys Halloween. The South Shore (Shultz Creek) woman likes the holiday so much that she doesn’t let inconveniences such as not being able to find premade decorations she liked slow her down one bit. Instead, she used her talent and ingenuity to turn the exterior of her home into an enchantingly spooky treat for the entire neighborhood that includes giant spiders and skeletons.
SOUTH SHORE, KY
Thrive Global

Jerry Brook: “Smiles are like yawning.”

Smiles are like yawning. When we see others doing it, we can’t help but do it too. It is reflexive. It is a kind of feedback loop. It only takes one person to start it and it spreads from there. It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid...
MENTAL HEALTH
cbs7.com

Pay with a smile program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local beauty salon is giving back to those impacted by breast cancer. Mireya Hernandez is the owner of Beauty Bar by Mireya and had a family member pass away from cancer, so she felt called to do something for the hundreds of other people battling cancer.
ODESSA, TX
Sun-Journal

The husky who always smiles

GILEAD — Malibu is an active dog, to say the least. A red Siberian Husky, she’s fast. If anyone forgets to put the leash on her, she’ll be miles away before anyone can catch up. She’s a runner. “Always been fast, very active,” says her dad, Francis Corriveau. She also...
GILEAD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WTVR-TV

Something to Smile About: Art Love

RICHMOND, Va. --Today, we meet Ava Rajappa, founder of Art Love. Art Love is a local non-profit, whose mission is to use art as an escape for children facing hardships. For more information on Art Love, visit the website. RPDO has 6 locations throughout Richmond, and can be reached by...
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife says Facebook founder has been teaching daughter to code since she was three

Mark Zuckerberg’s nighttime routine with his daughters includes teaching them how to code.Priscilla Chan, who shares daughters Maxima, five, and August, four, with Zuckerberg, discussed her husband’s dedication to teaching their children how to code during an interview with The Times.According to Chan, who met the Facebook founder while they were students at Harvard University, she and Zuckerberg divide parenting duties, with her husband in charge of putting their children to bed.“Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they’ll code together,” she explained, adding that there are numerous effective ways to teach children to code as it’s “very visual”.She continued:...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Camera#Halloween Candy#Sd
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
Apartment Therapy

This $1 Fan-Favorite Dollar Store Cleaner Proves Your Home Can Sparkle on a Budget

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever used baking soda, vinegar, or hydrogen peroxide to clean, then you know household cleaners don’t have to be expensive to work well. Let us introduce you to another budget-friendly cleaner that, like these other staples, deserves a permanent home in your cleaning caddy: LA’s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner, available at the Dollar Tree for exactly one U.S. dollar.
SHOPPING
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Osbourne returns to social media and makes incredible announcement

Kelly Osbourne has reappeared on social media after a three-month silence to mark two very special occasions – her 37th birthday and being five months sober. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared two pictures with her 2.4 million fans, one showing her posing with her mouth-watering strawberry cake and another photo screengrabbed from her Twelve-Step programme which showed her progress.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

17 best online thrift stores to shop for secondhand deals delivered to you

Thanks to trendsetters on TikTok and Instagram, thrifting is cooler than ever. Between the singularity of the pieces you’ll often find, the sustainability of buying secondhand, and the slashed price points on most pieces–even luxury–it’s a fantastic way to fill your closet with pre-loved pieces that have personality and panache in spades. You don’t always have time to go digging through the racks at your local Goodwill though, so we’ve put together a list of our favorite places to find vintage clothes and accessories online that you can have delivered straight to your door. Whether it’s a luxe new handbag...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Shared This Clip of Her 10-Year-Old Self on ‘Sesame Street’ Alongside Her Mom & Sisters

Not many people can say they've been on Sesame Street, let alone that they've been on it with their entire family. But Tracee Ellis Ross just shared a vintage clip to her Instagram, where she revealed that long before her days on sitcoms like Girlfriends and Black-ish, she starred in an episode of Sesame Street alongside her famous mother, Diana Ross, and her two sisters, Rhonda and Chudney.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy