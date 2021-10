File this under shade thrown at the team in East Lansing. Northwestern opened up the 2021 season with a 38-21 loss to Michigan State, and while that wasn’t the most lopsided result for the Wildcats in 2021 — the 56-7 drubbing at the hands of Nebraska wins that one — certainly the 7-0 Spartans feel like they could be counted as the best team in the Big Ten.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO