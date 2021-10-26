‘Epidemic of infectious well-being’ a game-changer for our world

You may think that the first thing you should do in the morning is grab your phone, right? Same here. After all, one minute, you‘re turning off your alarm; the next, you’re checking work emails and texts and Insta Stories — and, suddenly, an hour’s gone by and you haven’t even had your coffee yet. And you wonder why you start your day frazzled and anxiety-ridden. So it’s probably not surprising that wellness experts say the best morning routines should be phone-free. Well, unless it’s to listen to a meditation (but do not check emails or social media first!).

