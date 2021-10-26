CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Epidemic of infectious well-being’ a game-changer for our world

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis idea is probably a fantasy, but it is worth thinking...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER
NewsOne

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof That ‘Majority’ Of Rap Fans Aren’t Vaccinated

A hip-hop concert that was planned for November 7th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled by promoters due to the venue’s new vaccine mandate. Promoters 2D Productions & Entertainment and Big Step Entertainment organized the show, which was supposed to feature Rakim, KRS‐One, and Slick Rick. Chubb Rock and JJ Fad were also on the bill as special guests.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#The Wilson Times
Documented

Documented Wins “Game-Changer” Award for WhatsApp Project

Documented was awarded the Game-Changer Award for our work on WhatsApp by the Institute for Nonprofit News at the inaugural Nonprofit News Awards last week.  The award recognizes newsrooms “that produced an innovative idea or practice that led to success in revenue, audience growth or sustainable financial support of news.” Documented won in the Medium […] The post Documented Wins “Game-Changer” Award for WhatsApp Project appeared first on Documented.
INTERNET
investorsobserver.com

Super Apps: Is Affirm's Crypto and Debit Push a Game Changer in the Space?

Super app, a term coined by BlackBerry founder Mike Lazaridis in 2010, is a singular app that combines the most-used features of our smart phones into one seamlessly integrated app. This app handles everything from calling a taxi, paying your rent, talking to friends and family, and even ordering food....
CELL PHONES
thezoereport.com

The 5-Second Morning Trick Wellness Experts Say Is A Game-Changer

You may think that the first thing you should do in the morning is grab your phone, right? Same here. After all, one minute, you‘re turning off your alarm; the next, you’re checking work emails and texts and Insta Stories — and, suddenly, an hour’s gone by and you haven’t even had your coffee yet. And you wonder why you start your day frazzled and anxiety-ridden. So it’s probably not surprising that wellness experts say the best morning routines should be phone-free. Well, unless it’s to listen to a meditation (but do not check emails or social media first!).
YOGA
EatThis

Adding Vitamin D to Our Bread Could Be a Health Game-Changer, Scientists Say

Have you ever read the side panel of a cereal box? Then you might be aware that for decades, cereal makers have been adding vitamins and minerals to the sugary cereals so many of us grew up eating. Today, as science continues to sing the praises of vitamin D for its vast range of health benefits, there's another diet staple researchers are looking to boost with the vitamin: Bread. Could it work? A team of nutrition researchers in Portugal have some interesting thoughts.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Marie Claire

FOREO's Facial Brush is a Cleansing Game-Changer

Odds are, you clean your face the old-fashioned way: with soap, water, and your hands. Maybe you dabble in oil cleansers that require a muslin cloth. But the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush is a great reason to abandon the old-fashioned way altogether. And there has not been a better time to buy it, because it's currently on major sale as a part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event.
SKIN CARE
columbusblack.com

2021 Business of Sports and Entertainment Conference: Inspiring a New Generation of GAME Changers

MBK Village Columbus presents the 2021 Business of Sports and Entertainment Conference: Inspiring a New Generation of GAME Changers. We’re back! This year’s My Brother’s Keeper Conference is live and in-person, while continuing to be live-streamed across digital and social to engage and connect our MBK community.The conference will unite a group of leaders in sports, business and entertainment for an inspiring program focused on exposing boys and young men of color to career opportunities in the industry. The event will be held in partnership with the Fisher College of Business/Alumni of Color weekend reunion.Participants will hear from professionals working behind the scenes (off the field and behind the camera) in the Sports and Entertainment industries, network with Fisher College of Business Alumni, and participate in panel discussions on the importance of personal branding.
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

What's Behind The Strange Drop in American Body Temperatures Over The Past 200 Years?

The human body is often said to rest at a healthy internal temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This average was established two centuries ago in France, and yet in the meantime, it seems our 'normal' physiology has changed ever so slightly. Early last year, researchers in the United States combed Civil War veteran records and national health surveys and found temperatures among men born at the turn of this century were 0.59 degrees Celsius cooler than those men born around two hundred years earlier. Women, on the other hand, had seen a 0.32 degrees Celsius decline since the 1890s.  At the...
HEALTH
chatsports.com

VCT Game Changers EMEA secures HyperX partnership

Peripherals brand HyperX has been named as a partner for VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ VALORANT programme that provides opportunities for women in the scene. According to the release, the partnership will focus on VCT Game Changers EMEA and is expected to last for the remainder of the series’ first season. Any details regarding activations have yet to be revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
restorationnewsmedia.com

Technology at heart of award-winning projects

Regional leaders have earned national accolades for using technology to reach more people during the... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy