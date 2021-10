The following is an excerpt from “On Building a House,” the latest installment of True Tales from Canton’s Past by local historian George T. Comeau. James Lucas Draper was 36 years old and had become quite wealthy as a result of his business acumen and being born to the right family. The sixth child of James and Anne Draper, James was entrepreneurial and successful. The mill that he and his brother inherited from their father employed over 200 workers and encompassed a quarter of a million square feet of floor space and 25 acres of land. The Draper Brothers factory exported their goods across a global network that brought great wealth to the family.

