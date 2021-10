Meatloaf may be a staple in American cuisine today, but the hearty dish is very much a part of other food cultures as well. According to Twisted Food, meatloaf has quite the history across Europe, spanning from Ancient Rome to Germany, and finally making its way to North America in the 17th century. Even then, meatloaf didn't really become popular until the Great Depression, when families needed to find nourishing ways to stretch their food budgets. From there, meatloaf has endured the test of time, and it is presently one of the most beloved and classic American dishes.

