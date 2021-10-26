CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulating Facebook won’t serve ‘the public good’

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen, the Washington Post reports, has...

restorationnewsmedia.com

arcamax.com

Facebook, Netflix protests show tech workers aren't afraid to take complaints public

Silicon Valley has a powerful new adversary: its own workforce. Attracted by high salaries, world-class perks and the promise of being able to make a positive difference in the world, employees of the biggest tech and internet companies have long ranked high on measures of job satisfaction and loyalty. But with their companies frequently at the center of contentious political and cultural struggles, they are increasingly concluding that doing good requires breaking with the corporate line — often publicly.
PROTESTS
panolian.com

‘The Public Good’ isn’t Mark Zuckerberg’s – or Congress’s – priority

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen, the Washington Post reports, has “repeatedly accused [Facebook CEO Mark] Zuckerberg of choosing growth over the public good.” The Post’s headline puts it a slightly different way: “Growth over safety.”. The meaning of “growth” in this context is pretty obvious: Zuckerberg’s company makes a lot of...
INTERNET
E! News

You Won't Believe What Facebook Just Changed Its Name To

Watch: Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation. Facebook is ready for a big change. On Thursday, Oct. 28, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his tech company is changing its name to Meta, while the social media platform will remain Facebook. According to a press release, Meta aims to bring...
INTERNET
dailyutahchronicle.com

Bringhurst: Facebook Regulation is Long Overdue

In September 2021, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked thousands of the company’s internal documents to the Wall Street Journal. This information consequently sparked a bipartisan conversation about the harms of social media. “Facebook consistently resolved those conflicts in favor of its own profits. The result has been a system...
INTERNET
Four States Home Page

Facebook links won’t open in our articles? Here’s what to do

Earlier this year, Facebook discreetly implemented changes regarding opening links. When using the Facebook mobile app, users no longer have the option to open Facebook links, for example, in third-party browsers or external websites, including Four States Homepage. Meaning that if you were to click on a link to a Facebook URL in a Four […]
INTERNET
Footwear News

Patagonia CEO Slams Facebook, Calls on Other Businesses to Boycott Advertisements To Stop Misinformation

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert took the the company’s Twitter account this afternoon to encourage businesses to join the outdoor retailer in removing advertisements from Facebook as well as its subsidiary Instagram. The viral thread, which has over 57,000 likes collectively, explains Patagonia’s decision to stop all paid advertising on Facebook platforms in June 2020. According to the thread, Patagonia made this decision to protest the spread of “hate speech and misinformation about climate change and our democracy” on the platform. The tweet came shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new name, Meta, and amid a reckoning for the platform....
BUSINESS
Wired

The Facebook Whistleblower Won’t Change Anything

If whistleblowing has an archetypal story, it goes something like this. A stand-up figure within an organization, an everyperson, comes face to face with some central injustice the organization is perpetuating. Sometimes the motive is company profit, sometimes it’s personal profit, but whatever the case, there’s a smoke-filled room of men with cigars cackling while the rest of the world—including regulators—carry on oblivious to the damage being done. At great personal risk, the everyperson goes public with their concerns: the truth outs. There are hearings called, exposés published, laws passed—the sclerotic machinery of oversight belatedly kicks into gear, and the people in charge exchange their cigars for handcuffs. Think: Sherron Watkins, Cynthia Cooper, or Daniel Ellsberg.
INTERNET
arcamax.com

Commentary: The case for regulating Facebook

The congressional testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that it was always unrealistic to expect that the social media behemoth would ever police itself or place progress over profit. Now, following Haugen, Sophie Zhang — a second whistleblower and former Facebook data scientist — has said she’s also willing...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook can build its metaverse – I won’t be part of it

After weeks of rumours, two months after it announced its vision for the future, and several days’ worth of bruising testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen about the pernicious effect Facebook has on our society and our lives, the social media giant has news for us: it’s renaming to Meta.The name, says company founder Mark Zuckerberg, is designed to better represent the company Facebook wants to be. “We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too,” he wrote in a letter announcing the change. Facebook – now Meta –...
INTERNET
mobilesyrup.com

Meta says it won’t require Facebook accounts for VR headsets

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, says it won’t require a Facebook account to use its VR headsets. Incoming Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth made the announcement in a broader blog post discussing the Facebook name change. “We’re working on new ways to log into Quest that won’t require...
TECHNOLOGY
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET

