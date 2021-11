I am on Baby Step 2, and I started a YouTube channel earlier this year that led to a new opportunity to make additional income. I try on and review clothing, and I’m paid $30 for each clip that’s anywhere from 30 seconds to two minutes long. Right now, I have about 1,000 viewers. This requires me to buy items from several brands. I usually return the items when I’m through filming, but I’m currently funding this with a credit card I only use for this project. I only pay the minimum each month until I get the refund, so at any given time there can be up to $4,000 on the card in rotation. I make about $86,000 at my normal job, so is this an okay way to fund my project and chalk it up as a business expense? Amber.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO