Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Redmi Note 11. The Redmi team is prepping to release the new phone just a few weeks after the Redmi Note 10 Lite was unveiled. The new Redmi Note series has been confirmed and it will launch on October 28. Some images have been leaked on Weibo, telling us what to expect including a 3.5mm headphone jack and a quad rear camera system. The phone is also said to come with JBL speakers.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO