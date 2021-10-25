CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

John Wayne Gacy victim identified through DNA from tooth

kmaj.com
 7 days ago

Francis Wayne Alexander’s remains were found more than 40 years ago in the crawl space of infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s home. For decades their identity was a mystery, but through the work of a non-profit group called the DNA Doe Project (DDP) and police in the Chicago area, genetic...

www.kmaj.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Victim of ‘Butcher Baker’ serial killer identified after nearly 40 years

A woman known for decades as “Horseshoe Harriet” after she was slain by an Alaskan serial killer was finally identified Friday through genetic genealogy and DNA technology, authorities said. “Horseshoe Harriet” was actually homeless teenager Robin Pelkey, who was living in Anchorage when she was killed by Robert Hansen in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Coroner, buoyed by recent DNA identification of John Wayne Gacy victim, perseveres in trying to identify young Black woman found slain in Illinois in 1976

She’s known to searchers as Jane Seneca Doe. But now, she might have a few other names as clues. Calhoun. Harris. For years, Grundy County, Illinois, Deputy Chief Coroner Brandon Johnson has been trying to find out what happened to a young woman found dumped in a ditch decades ago. Thought to be between 15 and 27 years old, the African American victim was found shot in the head off a highway in Seneca on Oct. 2, 1976.
ILLINOIS STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Victims, suspect identified in murder-suicide near Gleneagle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide that happened this weekend north of Colorado Springs, and all of the people involved were related. At about 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on a report The post Victims, suspect identified in murder-suicide near Gleneagle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Mail

Alabama death row inmate who avoided being executed in February because his pastor could not be by his side will die by lethal injection tonight over the 1991 killing of cop's sister who he kidnapped at gunpoint before shooting dead in a cemetery

An Alabama man who avoided execution in February because his pastor wouldn't be present is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening for the 1991 killing of a woman taken at gunpoint from an ATM location and shot in a cemetery - this time with his pastor in tow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Alabama State
The Independent

‘I’m sorry. I didn’t do it’: House of horrors mother claims she didn’t know son was dead in jailhouse interview

The mother accused of abandoning her three children inside the Texas house of horrors with the rotting corpse of their murdered brother has said she is “sorry” in a jailhouse interview.Gloria Williams told KHOU11 on Thursday she “didn’t do it” and claimed not to know her son Kendrick Lee was dead as she spoke out for the first time since her arrest on Tuesday. The 35-year-old mother-of-six also insisted she had been checking on her sons every two weeks, despite officials saying the three surviving children were malnourished and “very thin” when they were found alone with Kendrick’s skeletal remains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 16-year-old girlfriend, her stepdad and her mother after girlfriend’s stepfather caught them in bed together; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people. Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after the girl’s stepfather caught the defendant and his stepdaughter ‘in bed together’. Police said the man first shot the stepfather, because he tried to throw him out. He then killed the mother and the 16-year-old girl, because he didn’t want to have any witnesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder, Robbery, Assault In Connection With Violent Robbery At Stockton Store

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man who shot at customers and a store clerk during a robbery in 2018 has been found guilty of several felony crimes. Luis Vivero Luis Vivero, 19, has been convicted of attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after he and five other teens carried out a violent robbery at a store in the 2100 block of S. San Joaquin Street. On December 23, 2018, the teens reportedly went into the El Amigo Market, assaulted a store clerk, then broke into and emptied a cash register. As the teens were leaving, Vivero shot at the clerk and customers, according to the San Joaquin County D.A.’s Office. During the investigation, witnesses were able to identify Vivero and the other suspects to Stockton Police Department. “It is imperative we get illegal guns out of the hands of those who intend to commit harm,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “We are grateful to the jury for their findings and Victim/Witness advocate for assisting the victims in this case as they recover from their respective traumas.” Vivero will be sentenced on December 13.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
Person
John Wayne
Person
John Wayne Gacy
CBS DFW

21-Year-Old Man Dies In Dallas Shooting, Murder Suspect Still At Large

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man Friday evening. At approximately 5:19 p.m. Oct. 29, Dallas and DART police responded to a shooting call at 407 N. Lamar St. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Jabari Griffin, shot. Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect — identified as 20-year-old Dezra Walker-Johnson — fled the scene following the incident and is currently at large, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-701-8453 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Steve Pankey Questioned By Prosecutors In Jonelle Matthews Murder Trial

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Choosing to testify in his own defense, Steve Pankey was grilled by prosecutors who say he murdered 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in December 1984. Though there is no physical evidence or DNA that linked Pankey to the murder, prosecutors exposed his revolving and at-times confusing account when it came to his connection to Matthews. (credit: CBS) Pankey, wearing a suit and tie, sat for hours before a jury and was cross-examined by Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke. Multiple times Pankey confessed to being a compulsive liar, yet always denied being responsible for Matthews’ death. “You’re a master manipulator, right?” Rourke...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Serial Killer#Genetic Genealogy#Tooth#The Dna Doe Project#Gedmatch#Cnn#Wls
Black Enterprise

Notorious Former Kingpin Who Inspired ‘Paid In Full’ Gunned Down In Harlem

A 55-year-old former drug boss was shot and killed in his native Harlem. Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, the notorious drug dealer who ran the streets of New York in the 80s, was gunned down in a driveby early Sunday morning in Harlem. According to The Source, police detailed Martinez was shot multiple times in the chest. An unidentified vehicle passing on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd shortly after 3 am was reportedly involved in the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Michael H. Loyd Jr

Rich Porter's Killer "Alpo Martinez" Murdered In Harlem Decades Later.

Notorious kingpin Alpo Martinez was allegedly killed in a drive-by shooting this morning. It is reported by local authorities that a man age 55 was found shot in his vehicle riddled with bullets on W. 147th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. Although his name hasn't been released various media sources are reporting witness accounts confirming him to be the victim. It is also reported that his demise was upon arrival at the hospital.
New York Post

‘Suitcase killer’ Heather Mack released early from prison for good behavior

“Suitcase killer” Heather Mack walked free from a Bali prison Friday after being released early from her 10-year sentence for helping murder her socialite mother. The Chicago native, who was 18 and pregnant when she helped her boyfriend stuff her dead mom’s body in a suitcase in 2014, was released for good behavior after serving just seven of the 10-year term.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy