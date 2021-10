The Portuguese superstar was celebrating a dramatic victory over Atalanta that he helped to secure when a fan tried to get a little too close. One supporter at Old Trafford on Wednesday got a little too carried away by Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroics in a 3-2 victory for Manchester United over Atalanta, with the pitch-invading fan being wrestled to the ground after grabbing hold of the Portuguese superstar’s shirt.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO