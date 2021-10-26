ceramic tile on floors with different height

Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, has teamed up with industry partners to launch a new Flooring Installer photo contest.
The competition will be held on Mullican’s social media platforms, where the best photos of installation projects utilizing Mullican products will be posted in an online album. Followers can comment and like submissions they believe are the top choices, and winners will be announced on social media on Friday, Dec. 3.
Prize packages include products from Mullican Flooring, Wagner Meters, the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), American Sanders, and Pro Drive HD.
“One of the best parts of our job...
