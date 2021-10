(WHDH) — A former adult film star has been sentenced to jail for her role in the shooting death of a man who was found buried in a shallow grave last year. Lauren Kay Wambles, 24, who also goes by Aubrey Gold, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of felony probation after release in connection with the death of 51-year-old Raul Guillen, WMBB-TV reported.

