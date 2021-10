In case you live under a rock, Michigan State football has their biggest game of the season on Saturday against in-state rival Michigan in a battle between two unbeaten squads.

Two of their leaders, Payton Thorne and Connor Heyward, spoke to media members on Monday to preview the big match-up.

You can find the best quotes from the pair below.

Heyward acknowledges strong Michigan defensive line

Team not downplaying significance of this game

Thorne on timing of Bye week

Heyward impressed by Thorne's in-game composure

Jayden Reed went to watch Rocky Lombardi face CMU on Bye week