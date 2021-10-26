CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Tucker on LSU coaching rumors, his thoughts on Michigan's team, and more in weekly presser

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Michigan State football vs. Michigan. This is a game that would still be circled on the schedule even if both teams were awful. But that’s not the case. This year, both teams are undefeated and competing for a Big Ten title and beyond.

In what will be the biggest test for the Spartans to date, Mel Tucker and a few of his players spoke to the media on Monday to preview a huge week.

Tucker responds to LSU job rumors

And this is the right answer from Tucker. You don’t give away your bargaining leverage. If LSU is coming after Tucker, he could use it to get more money for him and his staff and the program by keeping his cards close to the vest, and it definitely shouldn’t be a distraction during the season.

Tucker on bye week

Mel Tucker on Michigan's defense

No updates on Ricky White, Michael Gravely, or Drew Beesley

Tucker on recruiting

Tucker on Michigan rivalry

