Politicians run the risk of damaging their credibility when they relinquish a long-held position on a critical issue. In 2012 Donald Trump tweeted that the Electoral College was a “disaster for a democracy.” But in 2016 he tweeted that the Electoral College is “actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play.” Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg once championed the notorious policy of “stop and frisk.” Now he disavows it. In 2019, after 40 years of opposing the federal funding of abortion, Joe Biden promised to support it.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO