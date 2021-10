It didn’t take long for the Miami Heat to start looking like a Kyle Lowry team. That’s probably because Kyle Lowry loves to make sure things don’t take long. The Heat enter Friday’s matchup with the Hornets at 3-1 following an emphatic road win in Brooklyn. (Their lone loss came in overtime, and with Lowry in street clothes.) Miami ran rampant over the wobbling Nets, upping the tempo against a sluggish opponent while hunting high-percentage attempts early in the shot clock. All those leak-outs and long balls were clearly part of Erik Spoelstra’s game plan; Miami correctly sensed an opportunity against one of the NBA’s most permissive and least effective transition defenses. But they also came as a natural byproduct of the Heat plugging Lowry—long one of the league’s premier early-offense fire-starters—into their attack.

