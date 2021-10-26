CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Desperately-Needed Rainfall from Bomb Cyclone, Atmospheric River Gives Hope For North Bay Drought Recovery

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlGpU_0ccbY1wu00

LAKE MENDOCINO (KPIX 5) — This was a storm that came with expectations, not just for what the weekend might look like but what it could mean in the larger context of crawling out of two years of drought. It was just one storm, but it did not disappoint.

The morning came, the storm had passed, and before everyone’s eyes a different landscape emerged. In the wake of the atmospheric river , which combined with the so-called “ bomb cyclone ,” the North Bay is now basking in the glory of an epic storm that was desperately needed.

“It was a great weekend for us water nerds, and water managers” says Brad Sherwood of the Sonoma County Water Agency. “This storm is actually bigger than we forecasted and thought.”

Last week, the East Fork of the Russian River was barely crawling into Lake Mendocino. Now, the river is carrying the weekend storm, and as of Monday, the lake was up 5,000 acre-feet.

“Lake Sonoma, just from this rainfall, has received over 13,000 acre-feet into that reservoir,” said Sherwood.

“One of our smallest lakes, Phoenix Lake, is spilling now,” said Marin Municipal Water District spokeswoman Emma Detwiler.

Marin County is now in the midst of its wettest October since 1890, and the storm has had a dramatic impact on the water system.

“We have ended up with 17″ total, and that brought our reservoir levels are up just over 11%,” Detwiler says.  “And we actually expect the next couple of days our reservoir levels to continue to rise as the additional wrong way down and into the reservoirs.”

A few more storms like this one and Marin could very well find itself with reservoirs that are completely recharged. In Sonoma County, it will take more rain and more time, but the first step was getting the ground saturated enough that it could carry runoff to the reservoirs.

They thought they needed 7″ to 10″ and that’s exactly what they got over the course of one weekend.

“Absolutely,” Sherwood says. “This atmospheric river set us up for success.”

Wet ground means we can fully capitalize on the next storm, and we want that before too long. While the area definitely want to dry out a bit, a long break would be bad news. A full month without some more significant rain, and that invaluable ground soaking will start to dry out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
The Hill

Steele dossier researcher indicted in Durham probe

A researcher who gathered information for the Steele Dossier was indicted by federal authorities on Thursday. Analyst Igor Danchenko was indicted on five counts of lying to the FBI in connection to the special counsel investigation headed by John Durham , who was appointed during the Trump administration to probe the bureau's inquiry into Russian election interference, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
DURHAM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Sherwood
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy