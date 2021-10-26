CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Medical Center On 'Precautionary' Lockdown Due To Off-Campus Incident

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtETQ_0ccbXmBt00

Morristown Medical Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to an off campus police incident, hospital officials said.

Hospital spokesman Luke Margolis said that the steps that the hospital was taking were "precautionary only."

Meanwhile, nearly two dozen police cars were called to Franklin Street in search of a 30-year-old gunman, Morristown.NJ on Instagram reports.

Sources told Daily Voice the man then began torching parked cars.

Local police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe Morris County Home Break-In

Police in Morris County are investigating a home break-in that occurred earlier this month.A residence on South Belair Avenue in Cedar Knolls was burglarized the night of Oct. 9, Hanover Police said in a release Thursday.The homeowner — who was away at the time — was alerted by his home security sy…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Nabbed For Robbery At CT Stop & Shop

A Connecticut man and woman have been arrested for allegedly robbing a supermarket using a taser.The incident took place around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, when the Old Saybrook Police Department in Middlesex County received a 911 call from an employee at the Super Stop & Shop, located at 105 El…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Paramus Firefighters Douse House Blaze

Paramus' bravest didn't have far to go to fight a house fire Thursday night.Police and firefighters quickly got to the Cedar Lane home around the corner from Fire Company No. 3 after the blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.Engine access off Cedar Lane was difficult, so firefighters cut a hole…
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morristown Medical Center#Police Cars
Daily Voice

Hackensack Man, 18, Charged With Paterson Murder

An 18-year-old Hackensack man became the second defendant charged in the cold-blooded killing of a 20-year-old Paterson resident on a Silk City street corner.Jaheem Glaze was captured without incident in East Orange early Friday by a strike team composed of Paterson police, Passaic County prosecuto…
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Voice

Motorist Airlifted After Crash In Region

A motorist from the region was airlifted to a hospital following a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place around noon on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Route 2 in Shelburne Falls in Franklin County, said the Massachusetts State Police.The driver, who was operating a motorcycle, was flown to a trau…
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
153K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy