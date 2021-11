2021 will be over before we know it and that means that much of this union’s time and resources are about to be focused on bargaining. Contracts for our two largest employers, Schnucks and Dierbergs, are expiring in 2022. This contract will be complex and will pose unique challenges that I’ll discuss in a moment, but for some of you that are aware you may already notice a difference between this bargaining cycle and the last few: we’re starting much earlier.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO