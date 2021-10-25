CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Revised Opening Box-Office Weekend Record Up To $41 Million

By Elazje Carillo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly revised record of Dune movie is at $41 million. The opening weekend box office for Dune has been revised up to $41 million, building on previous reports that place the film in the range of $33-39 million for its opening box office weekend. This newly revised estimate is just...

