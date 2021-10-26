Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

The Euro has thus far held a large portion of yesterday’s gains, which stemmed from ECB President Lagarde’s marginal attempt at pushing back against current market pricing for ECB rate hikes next year. While the President noted that market pricing is not in line with ECB guidance, Lagarde then went on to say that it was not for her to say whether markets are ahead of themselves (as head of the ECB, it kind of is), which in turn, provided a lift for the Euro with additional gains stemming from some pre-month end rebalancing. As it stands, markets are currently pricing in a 20bps rate rise by October 2022, however, this might just be a case of EU rates tracking the global re-pricing in the short-end as opposed to following the actual ECB policy outlook.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO