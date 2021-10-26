CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Leaf pickup is still a couple of weeks away in Eugene

By Angelina Dixson, NBC16.com Staff
nbc16.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANE COUNTY, Ore. — The high winds and wet weather in Lane...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from January 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the January 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.
POTUS
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Lane County, OR
Government
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Clogging#Weather
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, nearly one in every four of its flights for the day, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy