After a crushing defeat at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama football defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 49-9 on Saturday. The goal for this week’s game was simple: get back on track. The road back to the College Football Playoff was trickier following Alabama’s trip to College Station. With one loss on the season, Alabama had something to prove this weekend.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO