Florida loses commitment from 4-star CB who visited Georgia this month

The Florida Gators have lost another commitment in their 2022 recruiting class — this time from four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey.

Humphrey, who ranks as the nation’s No. 94 overall recruit and No. 12 cornerback, backed off his commitment on Monday night.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback out of Houston, Texas, announced his decision via Twitter.

Humphrey visited Georgia on Oct. 1, the weekend UGA hosted Arkansas. Kipp Adams of 247Sports predicts Humphrey will wind up committing to UGA, per the outlet’s crystal ball on the player’s profile page.

Humphrey is the second Florida recruit to back off his commitment in the last two weeks. Last week, Dan Mullen and UF lost a commitment from four-star linebacker Shemar James, the No. 70 overall player in the nation.

Georgia is good position to make a run at both Humphrey and James.

Florida has the nation’s 23rd-ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. Georgia is No. 1.