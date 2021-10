Penn State head coach James Franklin covered a myriad of topics on Wednesday evening with the local media. Here’s a recap of his comments to reporters. Not sure at this stage. All three of them took reps — a third, a third, a third. We'll see. I don't know at this stage. But we'll see where he's at by Saturday. Hopefully, obviously, we have an idea before that. But it was good to see him be able to get some reps today practice. And all three of them were able.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO