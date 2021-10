People should stop comparing Cavs’ big-man Evan Mobley to NBA greats. Making comparisons to NBA greats is the quickest way to doom a young player. In doing so, you shoehorn them into what they’re supposed to be, instead of what they can be. That’s exactly what many, including his own coaches, are doing to Evan Mobley right now. In the span of a day, Cavs head coach compared Mobley to Kevin Garnett, while The Athletic’s John Hollinger has compared him to Chris Bosh.

