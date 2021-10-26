CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: John Collins puts Kelly Olynyk on a dunking poster in Hawks vs Pistons

By Yakshpat Bhargava
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the Hawks vs Pistons showdown, it was the home team who were able to constantly able to score points in order to ensure that they do not leave the game hanging till the end, infront of their home fans. What even better? Marquee player John Collins embarrassed Detriot Pistons’ Kelly...

ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
92.9 The Game

John Collins ready to embrace "certain pressures, expectations"

As the Atlanta Hawks prepare for the start of their season on Thursday when they host the Dallas Mavericks, Hawks forward John Collins recently spoke with the Dukes and Bell Show about how the success of the 2020-201 season has placed some expectations by fans on the team and how he and the rest of the Hawks are embracing the challenge. “I feel like it’s part of our natural growth and development, showing you can do more,” Collins told Dukes and Bell.
NBA
RealGM

Twelve Characters: John Collins

There was a point last year when the Hawks got serious. It was around the time they kicked the Knicks around like so much curbside garbage. It had definitely arrived some five games into their series against the Sixers, when it became apparent that Philly weren’t going to rise to the moment that Trae Young was clutching in his teeth. The directive spilled forth from editorial and production meetings: shoot, we need Hawks stuff. Plenty of unspoiled water in that well. Trae was an evolving yet established character—the Luka trade, the unfair-to-everybody Steph Curry comparisons, the 35-point performances in double-digit losses—but everybody else was obscure, to a national audience. The Hawks were on one TNT broadcast all season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch DeMar DeRozan's Incredible And-One Dunk In The Bulls Win Over The Pistons

DeMar DeRozan threw down a huge dunk in the Chicago Bulls win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday evening. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chicago Bulls new look roster looks incredible to start the new season. They made big off-season acquisitions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo...
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks handle Pistons to return to winning ways

The Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a comfortable win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at State Farm Arena, 122-104. Trae Young led the Hawks — playing without De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari — with 32 points and nine assists while...
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Scouting Report

The Detroit Pistons have played two games this season. Both games were against the Chicago Bulls, and both resulted in low-scoring losses. Of course, we all know the Bulls improved this offseason with the addition of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso. But the Pistons have shot an abysmal 39.3% from the field and 28% from three.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks (1-1) will host the Detroit Pistons (0-2) Monday night in what will be their second home game of the 2021-22 NBA season. De’Andre Hunter (non-Covid illness) and Danilo Gallinari (shoulder) have been ruled out for the Hawks. Join us in the comments...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks vs. Pistons odds, line: 2021 NBA picks, Oct. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season before losing to the eventual NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit is still very much in the midst of a rebuild, and has been without top overall draft pick Cade Cunningham (ankle) through its first few games.
NBA
Yardbarker

Trae Young Leads The Hawks To A Big Win Over The Pistons In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks earned their way back into the win column with a big 122-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks have now 24 of their last 30 home games at State Farm Arena. The players know just how important it is for them to protect their home court. As a result, they have really been locking in. Trae Young emphasized just how important it is to come out and perform well in front of their home crowd.
NBA
NBA

Scoring a struggle again as Hawks pull away late to keep Pistons winless

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 122-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. BIG VOID – Missing arguably their two best players – No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and leading scorer Jerami Grant – wasn’t the formula the Pistons required to break out of their early-season scoring doldrums. Averaging 85 points a game, last in the NBA, through two games the Pistons showed some flashes of improvement but again had too many unproductive stretches and too many costly turnovers against a Hawks team coming off a conference finals appearance. The Pistons were within seven late in the third quarter when Atlanta called timeout and responded with triples on consecutive possessions from bench players Cam Reddish, Lou Williams and Gorgui Dieng to balloon the lead to 16. Kelly Olynyk and Saddiq Bey scored 21 apiece to lead the Pistons. All-Star Trae Young led the Hawks with 32 points and nine assists. With Grant missing the game with an elbow injury – it’s an infection and he was listed as questionable and not ruled out until an hour before tipoff – Dwane Casey opted to shake up the starting lineup by moving Olynyk in at power forward, playing alongside Isaiah Stewart instead of coming off the bench behind him, and Josh Jackson at shooting guard, where Frank Jackson has started while Cade Cunningham remains out with an ankle injury. Olynyk and Josh Jackson combined for the first 16 Pistons points.
NBA

